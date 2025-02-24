Lester Holt stepping down as anchor of 'NBC Nightly News,' NBC says

NEW YORK — After nearly a decade, Lester Holt will step down as anchor of "NBC Nightly News," NBC announced Monday.

Holt will stay in the anchor chair until the beginning of the summer, NBC News says. He will continue with the network in a full-time role at "Dateline."

Watch: Lester Holt joins TMJ4 anchors for rapid-fire questions:

NBC News' Lester Holt joins TMJ4 anchors for rapid-fire questions

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” Holt wrote in a note Monday to “Nightly” and “Dateline” staffers, according to NBCNews.com. “As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

NBC did not immediately name a replacement for Holt on Nightly News.

Holt became anchor of NBC's flagship newscast in June of 2015, taking over for Brian Williams.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error