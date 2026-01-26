MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of mourners gathered Monday at the site where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a federal agent on Saturday, creating a growing memorial as the Minneapolis community reels from another deadly encounter with federal law enforcement.

"People can come together. I think that's what this community represents for me: unity. And that's what these people are for me, and that's why I'm here," said Mason Storbeck, a Minneapolis resident who joined the memorial gathering.

The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing body-camera footage from the incident that claimed Pretti's life, marking another fatal shooting involving federal agents in the city.

"Two people in three weeks is absolutely ridiculous," Storbeck said.

President Trump has sent Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee ICE operations in the state following the shooting. It has also been reported that Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino will be leaving the city.

Watch: Mourners gather at growing memorial for Minneapolis man killed by federal agent

Memorial grows for Alex Pretti as protests continue

"The administration is reviewing everything with respect to the shooting, and we will let that investigation play out," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during Monday's press briefing.

Trump said he spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Monday, describing their conversation as being on a "similar wavelength." Walz called the discussion productive and said the president agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in the state.

The conversation came one day after Walz made public statements about the situation, calling it "an inflection point, America."

Pretti's killing has created new divisions, even among Republicans. A Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota dropped out of the race Monday, citing his party's actions in the state.

"I cannot support the national Republicans' state retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so," Chris Madel said.

Two separate court hearings took place Monday involving federal law enforcement. One weighed a request from Minnesota's Attorney General to end the surge of ICE agents in the state, while another dealt with preserving evidence from the weekend's fatal shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

