Missouri boy set on fire by another boy after having nail polish remover poured on him
CNN , TMJ4
12:19 PM, Aug 13, 2018
A Missouri child is recovering from severe burns after another boy doused him in nail polish remover and then set him on fire.
Ashley Lyons, the boy's mother, told WDAF-TV that she got a call that her son was being rushed to a hospital after suffering the burns. When she arrived, the doctors told her the burns were so severe, they had to immediately go into surgery to scrape off the skin from his face and arms.