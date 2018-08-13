Missouri boy set on fire by another boy after having nail polish remover poured on him

A Missouri child is recovering from severe burns after another boy doused him in nail polish remover and then set him on fire.

Ashley Lyons, the boy's mother, told WDAF-TV that she got a call that her son was being rushed to a hospital after suffering the burns. When she arrived, the doctors told her the burns were so severe, they had to immediately go into surgery to scrape off the skin from his face and arms.

The doctors also told Lyons that it could be as long as three years until her son's skin grows back completely, and that does not include the time it will take for the pigment of his skin to return.

Lyons says that the apartment complex that she and her son live in is full of crime and that they cannot return there.

"The hospital is trying to release him soon and we`re coming up with a home plan but there's no home plan, this is not safe," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to not only pay for Julien's medical bills but also pay for moving costs in order for them to leave the apartment complex.