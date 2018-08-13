Racine police arrest woman, quarantine dog after another woman suffers severe bite injuries

RACINE -- Racine police have arrested a woman after her dog attacked another woman she was fighting with.

Police responded to a call at the 800 block of Hamilton St. and found a 57-year-old woman with severe bites on her right arm and head.

Racine Police tell TODAY'S TMJ4 the attack happened as a result of the victim and another woman getting into a fight -- and the other woman's dog tried to protect their owner.

The dog owner has been arrested and the dog is currently being quarantined at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

No other information has been released at this time.

