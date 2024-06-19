MILWAUKEE — From the very start of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Festival, you could hear that drumming welcoming you in.

“Today is really just getting the community out and enjoying rhythm and dance man," Elisha Brown, one of the drummers, said.

At the front of the festival was a large group of youth artists. Next to the drumming were face painters, muralists, and nail artists. At face value, these look just like community art projects. But they accomplish a much bigger and more important goal. It's about putting the next generation of youth leaders in front of the community, so they can develop their skills and talents.

“Whether that’s event coordination, crowd management, community engagement, and just communicating with the folks in the community you know. We want them to get comfortable in networking," Fidel Verdin, the co-executive director of True Skool, said.

Youth leaders shine at Milwaukee's Juneteenth Festival

These young adults are all part of the Milwaukee organization True Skool which is an arts program that educates and engages youth through hip-hop culture.

“Most of the young creatives that work with True Skool are entrepreneurs and changemakers so its all about having them ready to be in front rather than in the back and leading the charge," Verdin said.

People like Iniah Boles hoped this opportunity to be in front of thousands of people at the festival grows her nail service business.

“I want to engage with the community. I’m trying to build a brand as myself," Boles said.

James Groh Kali Maafree paints a young girl's face at the Juneteenth Festival.

Next to Boles was Kali Maafree, a young entrepreneur trying to sell her beauty products.

“Today I’m doing facepaint, and I’m selling my handmade jewelry and my press on nails," Maafree said.

They are developing their leadership skills while being role models in front of thousands of people at the Juneteenth Festival.

“You get to help the next generation and the next generation will help the next generation, so it’s a blessing that keeps on giving, you know," Elisha Brown who led the drumming circle, said.

