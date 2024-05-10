Milwaukee youth show off talents at True Skool's Spring Showcase

MILWAUKEE — Some of Milwaukee's brightest young talent showed off what they could do Thursday night at the True Skool Spring Showcase Gallery at Radio Milwaukee.

The night consisted of live dance, music, poetry, a movie trailer screening, and painting showcases from the kids and young adults of True Skool.

The organization is a Milwaukee non-profit whose mission is to, "engage, empower & educate youth, families and communities through transformative arts and Hip Hop Culture," according to its website. It has been around since 2004.

True Skool offers opportunities for kids and young adults to engage in photography, videography, music making, dance, art, poetry, and tons more. There are also youth justice reform groups, environmental advocacy, and leadership-building programs.

Find out more on True Skool by going to its website.

Watch the videos above to see the performances and hear from the artists who performed.

