Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival to take flight on Milwaukee's lakefront this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Typically, if someone tells you to “go fly a kite,” it means you are being annoying, and you should go away. But trust me when I suggest that you “go fly a kite,” I mean it literally!

The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival will take flight at the lakefront this weekend. The event will be full of fun for the entire family.

It starts with the launch of more than 600 kites by participants and goes on to include kite flying by the pros. There will also be a “candy and brat” drop, which promises to be awesome.

I met with Scott Fisher, owner of Gift of Wings, to put my kite flying skills to the test... and I passed! Truth be told, I have never flown a kite before, but believe me, if I can do it, so can you. And you should!

The Chicago Fire Kite Team will be performing both days, along with the Windjammers kite team from Detroit, according to Gift of Wings.

The Canadian Dream Team will arrive on Saturday. They will fly the giant kites shaped like fish, octopus, and animals. Some of the kites will be over 150-feet in length.

This free event takes place at Veterans Park, 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, in Milwaukee. The kite festival will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

