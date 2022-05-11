Kite festival returns to Milwaukee's Veterans Park after 3-year hiatus

MILWAUKEE — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 36th annual Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival will return to Milwaukee's Veterans Park on May 28 and 29.

The kite festival will feature giant kites with beautiful downtown Milwaukee views along the lakefront! There will also be professional kite teams in attendance.

The Chicago Fire Kite Team will be performing both days, along with the Windjammers kite team from Detroit, according to Gift of Wings.

The Canadian Dream Team will arrive on Saturday, May 28. They will fly the giant kites shaped like fish, octopus, and animals. Some of the kites will be over 150-feet in length.

The kite festival will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

