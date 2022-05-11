Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kite festival returns to Milwaukee's Veterans Park after 3-year hiatus

Wilde Subaru FAMILY KITE FESTIVAL
Gift of Wings
After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 36th annual Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival will return to Milwaukee's Veterans Park on May 28 and 29.
Wilde Subaru FAMILY KITE FESTIVAL
Posted at 4:03 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 17:03:51-04

MILWAUKEE — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 36th annual Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival will return to Milwaukee's Veterans Park on May 28 and 29.

The kite festival will feature giant kites with beautiful downtown Milwaukee views along the lakefront! There will also be professional kite teams in attendance.

The Chicago Fire Kite Team will be performing both days, along with the Windjammers kite team from Detroit, according to Gift of Wings.

The Canadian Dream Team will arrive on Saturday, May 28. They will fly the giant kites shaped like fish, octopus, and animals. Some of the kites will be over 150-feet in length.

The kite festival will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com