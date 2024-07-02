Who is the better Kayaker? Shannon & Cassandra race on the Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — We brought you this hidden gem a few years ago, but it’s summertime, and kayaking the Milwaukee and connecting rivers is a wonderful way to experience our area from a whole new perspective.

The Milwaukee Kayak Co. is in its twelfth season and going strong with three locations. Now, we all know that the river has had its issues with cleanliness, but due to the efforts of Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Milwaukee River District, Milwaukee Kayak Co., and other partners, our waters are now inviting.

WATCH: Shannon & Cassandra race on the Milwaukee River

Milwaukee Kayak Company helps people explore Milwaukee from a new perspective

Beth Handle, owner of Milwaukee Kayak Company, says “The rivers are the cleanest they’ve ever been. We have huge dredging projects that are taking place continually. We have a lot of organizations doing great things to take care of our rivers.”

TMJ4 News Beth Handle, owner of Milwaukee Kayak Company,

Beth’s passion for kayaking started when she worked for Laacke & Joys selling outdoor equipment. “When I got on the river with people, I saw how much fun they were having, and I could see the stress leaving their faces, and that's what I really wanted was to get people on the rivers," said Beth.

TMJ4 News

Milwaukee Kayak Co. is open seven days a week, offering daily rentals and tours. With safety at the forefront, they fit you with a life vest, provide you with kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, and paddles, instruct you as needed, and you’re free to enjoy our waterways.

For more information, go to, https://milwaukeekayak.com/

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip