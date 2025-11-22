Who Are Bronies? Inside a Milwaukee My Little Pony Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee buzzed with excitement this weekend as hundreds of "bronies" – adult fans of the animated series "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" gathered for Ponyville Ciderfest 2025, the 12th annual convention celebrating the beloved show and featuring cider tastings from Milwaukee's Cache Cider company.

Bronies are primarily adult male fans of "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic," a show originally created for young girls that aired from 2010 to 2019. The term became popular on 4chan message boards, a common gathering place for fringe internet communities.

"I found it to be very interesting that a fandom of grown men getting interested into My Little Pony," Josh Gragg, a brony, said.

James Groh A My Little Pony fan at Ponyville Ciderfest 2025 in Milwaukee.

The convention attracts about 1,000 guests each year. The event prides itself on it's welcoming, inclusive, and supportive atmopshere.

"And then we walked in, and it's like you're literally met with just like almost like a warm hug. It's such a great time. Everybody is so kind and welcoming. There's no way you don't come here and just leave with like 100 new friends," Michelle Worthley, the president of Worth While Events, which puts on multiple My Little Pony conventions a year, said.

For many attendees, the appeal goes far beyond the show itself. The community aspect draws people seeking connection and belonging.

"Honestly it's the community meeting all these rather eccentric and mostly really awesome people," Jacob Scott, a brony, said.

Music from the show particularly resonates with fans.

"The best thing about My Little Pony absolutely is the music. The music gets everyone pumping. Everyone knows all the words. We'll just sing it randomly in the elevator," Lasone Nathan, a My Little Pony fan, said.

James Groh Josh Gragg has been a brony, a fan of My Little Pony, since 2011.

Many bronies create what's called a "ponysona" – a pony representation of themselves. For some, this is a personal exploratory time, a chance to reinvent oneself, and discover a new identity.

"But since most of the characters of the show are majority female, a lot of male fans would represent themselves as female ponysonas and that actually led way for a lot of realization of trans identity and inclusivity," Alex Muy, a vendor at the convention, panelist, and founder of the Convention History Project which tracks convention history over the past 90 years, said.

The show's timing contributed to its unexpected adult following. Created by Lauren Faust, who also worked on "The Powerpuff Girls," "The Iron Giant," and "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends," "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" premiered during an economic downturn when millennials were navigating early adulthood. The show offered nostalgia and comfort during uncertain times, part of what's known as the animation renaissance of the early 2010s, when millennials yearned for that 90s cartoon experience of their childhood. Plus, platforms like 4chan, Twitter, and Tumblr were rising in popularity.

"A lot of more millennial adult males who grew up loving the works of Lauren Faust and other animators from the animation renaissance in the 90s and it just was a perfect form of escapism and reinvention for most millennials," Muy said.

For many attendees, the convention provides an escape from daily life and a chance to connect with like-minded individuals.

"A fun way to kind of disconnect and be someone else," Nathan Johnson, who was dressed as Bandit from the show Bluey, said. "Doing this together brings us closer, allows us to spend time together, disconnect from everything, and just have fun, really."

James Groh A My Little Pony fan in a fur suit at Ponyville Ciderfest 2025.

While it may seem different, the brony fandom shares many similarities with other passionate fan communities, from Swifties to Trekkies to Packers fans. Like other passionate groups, bronies collect merchandise, buy artwork, and gather to watch the show. In a similar sense, Packers fans wear their favorite players' shirts, some even paint themselves, they watch games every single Sunday, and then spend a ton of money on merc, too.

"Go to a sporting event and see all the people who dress themselves up head to toe," Scott said.

Despite being created for young girls, many fans believe the show's messages transcend age barriers.

"It wasn't really just a show for little girls. It was a show for everyone. It had really good lessons, really good values that could be taught to you know anyone at any age," Gragg said.

The convention also serves a charitable purpose, raising money for various local charities. Most recently, the recipient has been the Wisconsin Humane Society. Since 2014, the event has raised more than $292,000.

Who Are Bronies? Inside a My Little Pony Convention

Fifteen years after the show's premiere, brony culture remains strong with conventions held throughout the country year-round. For many attendees, these gatherings represent more than just fandom – they're about finding community and lasting friendships.

"And it feels like I make so many friends that I get to see every year," Nathan said.

Convention tickets start at $60, and the weekend-long event continues at the Hyatt Regency, bringing together a community united by friendship, acceptance, and shared passion for a show that proved entertainment knows no age limits.

