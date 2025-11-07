Western Products marks 75 years in Milwaukee

Western Products, a division of Douglas Dynamics, is celebrating 75 years of manufacturing snow and ice control equipment in Milwaukee. The company began in 1950, when Douglas Seaman purchased Western Welding & Manufacturing, a small machine shop. Two years later, he introduced his first snowplow—just as suburban growth and light trucks increased demand for residential snow removal.

“We’ve been manufacturing 100% in the United States since the beginning,” said Chris Bernauer, President of the Work Truck Attachments Group at Douglas Dynamics. “We employ over 1,600 of the very best people in the business. To have a successful company, you’ve got to have a successful team—it’s not just done by a few people.”

Bernauer said Western’s strong culture has helped it earn Top Workplace honors for 15 consecutive years. “Our camaraderie, our willingness to work together—it just can’t be understated,” he said. “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with our employees, their families, and our dealers, and we look forward to another 75 years.”

Since 1966, Western has built its plows at the same Milwaukee location, serving contractors who keep streets clear each winter. The company now produces a full range of plows and spreaders—from pickup trucks to ATVs, tractors, and large commercial equipment.

“Everyone here plays an important role,” said Dan Lovy, Vice President of Manufacturing. “Whether you’re moving product, running a machine, or operating a robot, every job matters. The foundation of what we do is continuous improvement—we’re always striving to be better than we were yesterday.”

Lovy said Western’s commitment to growth extends to its people. “We have some long-tendered team members because we make it fun and meaningful to come to work,” he said. “Through cross-training and development, our employees always have opportunities to learn and grow.”

After 75 years, Western Products continues to build on Douglas Seaman’s legacy—crafting reliable equipment, supporting its people, and keeping communities moving through every storm.

