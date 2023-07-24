Watch Now
West Allis Police Department hosting 'Night Out' with music, food trucks

The West Allis Police Department is hosting a "Night Out" at the farmer's market Monday evening. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6501 W. National Ave. in West Allis.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jul 24, 2023
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department is hosting a "Night Out" at the farmer's market Monday evening.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6501 W. National Ave. in West Allis. According to event organizers, it will feature "music, face painting, inflatable attractions, a dunk tank, color contests, food trucks, a health fair coordinated by Aurora West Allis Medical Center, K9 and SWAT demonstrations, a bike helmet giveaway sponsored by Gruber Law Offices, carnival games provided by WAWM Recreation Department, a hose challenge, Jaws of Life demonstration, and more!"

TMJ4's Cassandra McShepard joined us in the middle of the action with a look at some of the fun you can look forward to.

For more information, visit westalliswi.gov.

