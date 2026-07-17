Wauwatosa farmhouse built in 1860 listed for $449,000

WAUWATOSA — You have the chance to own and live in a piece of Wisconsin history. A 166-year-old home in Wauwatosa is on the market for $449,000.

The home at 8513 North Ave., is called the Elias Gilbert House by the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS). It was named after the family that built the home. The WHS actually claims the house was built in 1857. Shorewest, the realty company that listed the house, said it was built in 1860.

"This is one of one for sure. The history and character of this home is unlike many others," Michael Tomich, the listing agent for this property, said. He works for Shorewest.

The home is a 2,100 square foot duplex. Each unit has 2 beds and 1 bath.

James Groh The basement of the house at 8513 North Ave.

One of the things that makes the house especially unique is the basement. You can see the stone and cream city brick. To use a real estate term, there's a lot of character here. Despite the home's age, it's not on any historic registries.

Tomich said that the ideal buyer is likely someone who likes that character and history. Plus, it's centrally located on North Avenue.

“Someone who likes the amenities of Tosa, likes the location. As you can tell, it's a very walkable area. You have Sendik's and Lion's Tail Brewing right across the street, and coffee shops like Fiddleheads down the street.”

For such an old home, it doesn't look as historic as one might think. It is old, though. And you can't pretend like this house doesn't need a little tender loving care. But that's to be expected with a house that was built in 1860 (or 1857).

James Groh The dining and living room on the bottom floor unit at 8513 North Ave.

“And then I think there's also a potential of this being a good investment property in terms of making it an even better duplex than it is," Tomich said.

While this house certainly is old, it's not the oldest in the area.

The Jeremiah Curtin House in Greendale was built in 1846, making it 180 years old. It's not for sale. This is just for some historical context. The home is owned by the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

But there's an even older house in the area.

The Kilbourntown House, built in 1844, is 182 years old. It's maintained by the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The home is considered the oldest still-standing house from Milwaukee. It was moved to Estabrook Park in Shorewood in 1938.

Milwaukee County has no shortage of historic buildings, and now is your chance to own one. Click here for the home listing.

Watch the video below to see more of this home...

Wauwatosa farm home built in 1860 listed for $449,000

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip