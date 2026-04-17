MILWAUKEE — What better way to celebrate 414 Day—Milwaukee Day—than by highlighting something that started right here in the city?

Blue Moon ice cream is one of those iconic local creations. According to historical accounts, it was developed in the 1950s by Bill “Doc” Sidon at Petran Products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While other Midwestern cities have tried to claim it over the years, Milwaukee remains at the center of its origin story. The flavor was later patented by Petran Products.

In 1982, Petran Products was acquired by Weber Flavors, an Illinois-based company that still holds the trademark for Blue Moon flavoring today. Digging into its history can quickly turn into a rabbit hole of rumors and mystery—but it’s 414 Day, and we’re here to talk about ice cream, not conspiracy theories.

So let’s get to the important part: where to find it and what it tastes like.

Watch: Was Blue Moon Ice Cream invented in Milwaukee?

Blue Moon ice cream is a regional favorite

One spot that regularly serves Blue Moon is Gillies Frozen Custard. Owner Willy Linscott explains, “We brought Blue Moon back in the modern era. We worked with a local vendor to source the base flavor, and then we use our own custom mix to create the Blue Moon we serve today.”

And how would he describe the taste? “Blue Moon is Blue Moon. It’s a very special flavor—completely unique.”

To get a broader perspective, I also stopped by Kopp’s and Leon’s, both of which were serving Blue Moon at the time. I asked customers to describe the flavor, and the answers were all over the place. Some said Froot Loops, others said fruit-flavored cereal, a few mentioned vanilla—but everyone agreed on one thing: it’s delicious.

My search ended at 121 N. Broadway, the former site of Petran Products—where this mysterious, beloved flavor first began.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip