Vivent Health marks World AIDS Day with commitment to comprehensive, compassionate care

Monday was World AIDS Day, a time to honor those affected by HIV and to recognize the work still underway to end the epidemic. One organization that has been leading that fight for more than 40 years is Vivent Health.
MILWAUKEE — Monday was World AIDS Day, a time to honor those affected by HIV and to recognize the work still underway to end the epidemic. One organization that has been leading that fight for more than 40 years is Vivent Health.

“We provide judgment-free care, and people come here and they know us by name. It feels very much more like a family than a traditional clinic,” said Kristen Grimes, National Program Director of Prevention and Harm Reduction at Vivent Health.

Kristen Grimes, Vivent Health

Vivent Health has long been on the front lines of HIV prevention and treatment—offering advocacy, education, and comprehensive medical care to communities across the country. Their clinics are designed to provide a full range of services under one roof, making it easier for patients to access what they need without barriers.

Those services range from HIV testing and dental care to an on-site pharmacy and essential support resources like a food pantry.

Kelli Hirt, Vivent Health

“Our pantry is set up so it emulates a grocery store because we want people to come in and they kind of just do their thing,” said Kelli Hirt, Director of Wisconsin Food and Nutrition Services.

By focusing on the whole person—not just their medical needs—Vivent Health aims to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, receives both the care and dignity they deserve.

