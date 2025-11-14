Vibrant Body Company: A Milwaukee-based company with a mission to support women from the inside out

MILWAUKEE — Vibrant Body Company began with a question. After watching people close to him face breast cancer, founder Michael Drescher wondered why the garments women wear closest to their bodies weren’t designed with health and comfort in mind.

That question led to a mission: to create a first layer that truly supports women—from the inside out. Vibrant Body Co. designs bras, tanks and underwear made from clean, certified materials that are free from harmful chemicals.

Each piece is crafted with OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 fabrics and a patented cup construction that lifts and supports naturally, avoiding the discomfort and restriction of traditional underwires.

To bring that vision to life, Michael partnered with master bra designer Heidi Lehmann. Lehmann started from scratch to develop a unique, patented cup construction—an engineered approach to fit and support that moves with a woman’s body instead of against it. Together they set out to redefine what comfort, support and self-care can look like in a woman’s first layer.

Vibrant’s work extends beyond clothing. The company partners with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners to raise awareness about the link between toxins and breast health, promoting transparency in manufacturing and safer standards across the industry.

Every product comes with a 60-day Wash & Wear Guarantee, inviting women to experience the difference for themselves—comfort, confidence and care in every layer.

Vibrant Body Company isn’t just about what you wear. It’s about rethinking how you feel in your own skin and recognizing that what touches your body matters. When you feel free, supported, and vibrant, you carry that energy into everything you do.

To learn more, click here.

