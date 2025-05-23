Unwrapped MKE turns McDonald's ingredients into tasty meals to support SHARP Literacy

MILWAUKEE — Once again, some of the top chefs across Milwaukee are taking McDonald's ingredients and turning them into brand new delicious dishes. It was the 9th annual fundraiser for SHARP Literacy called Unwrapped MKE.

The fundraiser at the 3rd Street Market Hall supports SHARP Literacy's efforts to promote and support its STEAM-based experiential learning programs at schools in Milwaukee, Racine, and Waukesha counties. The organization was formed as a non-profit in 1996.

The event features nine different chefs who are tasked with taking McDonald's ingredients given to them by the company's suppliers and using them to make a unique dish. They can also add their own twists and tricks.

Here's what was served at the event:



Anomaly Catering – The Smack’d Snack: Signature Smack n Cheeze and Iced Out Tea Slushies

Blue Bat Kitchen – Seafood Tostadas with Cool Crème Fresca and Arbol Pepper Sauce

Mr. B’s of Brookfield – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Smoked Island Canapes

Happy Joy Candy Floss – Strawberries & Creme Cotton Candy

Il Cervo – Savory McDouble Ravioli

Lemonyay – Chicken Piccata Meatballs with Rustic Frite Mash

Potawatomi Dream Dance Steakhouse – Fish Croquette with Sweet and Spicy Remoulade

Saint Kate – Savory Bread Pudding with Spicy Sausage and Sweet Strawberry Preserve

Saz’s Hospitality Group – Spicy and Crispy Chick-n-McGrits.

The Unwrapped event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since it started.

Watch the interviews below to see the new dishes chefs came up with...

How the chefs turn McDonald's ingredients into gourmet food

