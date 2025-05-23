Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Unwrapped MKE turns McDonald's ingredients into tasty meals to support SHARP Literacy

Once again, some of the top chefs across Milwaukee are taking McDonald's ingredients and turning them into brand new delicious dishes. It was the 10th annual fundraiser for SHARP Literacy.
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Once again, some of the top chefs across Milwaukee are taking McDonald's ingredients and turning them into brand new delicious dishes. It was the 9th annual fundraiser for SHARP Literacy called Unwrapped MKE.

The fundraiser at the 3rd Street Market Hall supports SHARP Literacy's efforts to promote and support its STEAM-based experiential learning programs at schools in Milwaukee, Racine, and Waukesha counties. The organization was formed as a non-profit in 1996.

The event features nine different chefs who are tasked with taking McDonald's ingredients given to them by the company's suppliers and using them to make a unique dish. They can also add their own twists and tricks.

Here's what was served at the event:

  • Anomaly Catering – The Smack’d Snack: Signature Smack n Cheeze and Iced Out Tea Slushies
  • Blue Bat Kitchen – Seafood Tostadas with Cool Crème Fresca and Arbol Pepper Sauce
  • Mr. B’s of Brookfield – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Smoked Island Canapes
  • Happy Joy Candy Floss – Strawberries & Creme Cotton Candy
  • Il Cervo – Savory McDouble Ravioli
  • Lemonyay – Chicken Piccata Meatballs with Rustic Frite Mash
  • Potawatomi Dream Dance Steakhouse – Fish Croquette with Sweet and Spicy Remoulade
  • Saint Kate – Savory Bread Pudding with Spicy Sausage and Sweet Strawberry Preserve
  • Saz’s Hospitality Group – Spicy and Crispy Chick-n-McGrits.

The Unwrapped event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since it started.
Watch the interviews below to see the new dishes chefs came up with...

How the chefs turn McDonald's ingredients into gourmet food

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.