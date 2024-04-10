Meet the all-girl team that won SHARP Literacy's STEAM-based design challenge.

Sharp Literacy's STEAM-based curriculum is sharpening young minds. Students are learning to code and concept innovative ways to solve problems.

Out of eleven other area schools, an all-girl group from the south side elementary school Escuela Vieau was awarded the top prize for their robot "Robbi."

The students proudly display their first place trophy and say they'll spend every day until the school year is over celebrating.

steph brown winners

As this year's design challenge winners, they were challenged to apply their coding skills to come up with a solution to a problem they identified in their school.

This is the second year in a row, that Escuela Vieau has secured the top spot in the city-wide competition, held at Fiserv Forum.

The girls say they are now role models within the school. The advice they often give those upcoming STEAM-based groups is, when things are challenging keep trying and never give up.

