Ultratwist Vintage in West Allis proves anyone can wear vintage

WEST ALLIS — This hidden gem specializes in vintage clothing with a twist! Owner, Jamie Phoenix, opened Ultratwist Vintage in West Allis about one and a half years ago out of a love and appreciation for the unique style and quality construction of vintage clothing.

“I was always into weird things as a kid and things that didn't look like what other people had. And then as I got older, the sustainable and environmental aspect of it became much more important than just the esthetics,” Phoenix,said.

Her views counteract our “throw-away” society.

“Most people only keep things for seven months, but in the past, you would keep something for years and continue to mend it and do things to prolong its life," Phoenix, noted.

Vintage is a word commonly used, but according to Jamie, true vintage is at least 20 years old. Ultratwist has that and more.

“My oldest dress is over 100 years old and then on up through current vintage, which is the early 2000s. And I also have modern resale, things that are not old enough to be vintage, but we still want to keep them out of the landfill because they're cool and can still be worn,” said Phoenix.

She also carries a small selection of new items sourced from smaller women-owned French companies that have a retro style.

Proving that anyone can wear vintage, Ultratwist Vintage carries sizes from XS to 5XL, as well as hats, shoes, purses and jewelry. Jamie says it’s all about finding your own style.

“It takes the same level of confidence to wear vintage as it does to wear anything else that is more unique than what you would find at your local big box store or mall," Phoenix said. "And just because you're wearing something vintage doesn't mean you have to go full on. I mixed vintage with modern all the time. You can wear something as close to how somebody might have worn it back in the day or as far apart from that as you want. There are no rules to how you mix it all together.”

You heard the saying, “What goes around, comes around.” Well at Ultratist Vintage, every old is new again.

https://www.ultratwistvintage.com/

