Tour The Couture: The tallest and most expensive residential building in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — From 584 feet high, the views are breathtaking. On top of Wisconsin's second tallest building, The Couture offers expansive views of Lake Michigan and all of Milwaukee County. In fact, on a clear day, you can see as far as Holy Hill.

The Coutureis one of the newest apartment complexes in the state. It's also the tallest residential building in the state. The only building taller is the U.S. Bank building at 602 feet. The 44-story high-rise opened in the Spring of 2024. It’s one of, if not the most, expensive apartment complexes in the state. Rents range from about $1,500 a month for the lower units and up to about $11,600 for the penthouse suites.

The apartment tower offers one, two, and three-bedroom units. So far, the building is about 33 percent occupied. Despite competing with other buildings like the Ascent and 333 Water Street, the ownership team is confident they can fill the tower by the end of next year.

James Groh Views from the penthouse suite of The Couture.

“I fully anticipate by Fall for us to be completely full in this building," Rick Barrett, the CEO of Barret Lo Visionary Development, the group that built The Couture, said.

While some question the high price tag for an apartment, he believes his target clients don’t mind renting such expensive units.

“I think people that live in a downtown environment, they want to be in a position to, you know, not be tied to an ownership stake in a unit," Barrett said.

Across the street are two luxury condominium complexes in University Tower and Kilbourn Tower.

The big selling point of The Couture is Lake Michigan, of course. Whether you are in the penthouse or on the 8th floor, many rooms offer striking views of the lake, the Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World, Summerfest, and the Hoan.

Take a tour of Wisconsin's tallest residential building...

A tour of Milwaukee's Couture apartment tower

But beyond the lake, it's the location downtown and the amenities that attract renters. The Couture is partnering with Milwaukee’s Broken Bat Brewery to make an exclusive beer only available to residents. It will be a light amber lager called Haute Couture. There is complimentary dry cleaning, car detailing, happy hours, weekly yoga classes, and tenants are given restaurant discounts. The apartment has a large communal lounge space and a pool overlooking the Summerfest grounds. The gym will expand to an even bigger space, and golf simulators will eventually be built. At the base of the building is a newly built transit center. Finally, the tenants who will occupy the 50,000 square feet of available retail space will be announced in the next 90 days.

Compared to my apartment building, which was built in the 60s, The Couture is super new. Obviously. However, that's the exact reason the ownership team is confident they can fill the entire building next year.

“Whenever we ask for a survey in any given city of what is the major reason why you rent an apartment at one place versus the next, the respondents respond 60 percent of the time: newness. New appliances. New everything," Barrett said.

That’s according to their own internal surveys.

The ideal resident includes three types of renters: successful business people, dual-income couples with no kids, and young professionals.

“I think someone who enjoys a higher-scale lifestyle and they’re really just able to enjoy everything Milwaukee has to offer," Megan Patrick, the property manager, said.

The Couture is all about luxury, location, and lifestyle. Whether it will fill up as Barrett expects it to in 2025 remains to be seen. However, it certainly has made a permanent mark on the city's skyline.

