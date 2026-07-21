This couple is trying to eat at every supper club in Wisconsin

HALES CORNERS — You're going to have a hard time finding any couple in Wisconsin that loves supper clubs more than Jim and Michelle. They have been to over 200 supper clubs and are trying to eat at every single one in the state. Spoiler: they still have a long way to go.

“Now we've been to 237 different supper clubs together, just in Wisconsin," Jim said.

He and Michelle make up the duo, The Wisconsin Supper Club Chasers. They travel the state documenting their supper club adventures and post their experiences to their more than 67,000 followers on Facebook.

"It's an evening thing for us. We know that we're going out on a date and it's going to start when they open and we're going to be there for hours," Michelle said about one of her favorite aspects of supper clubs.

The couple has always liked to write about their restaurant experiences, but it wasn't until the 57th supper club they decided to start the Wisconsin Supper Club Chasers Facebook page. Now, they get hundreds of thousands of views a month.

Some might say that all supper clubs are the same. Fish fries, French onion soup, prime rib. But Jim and Michelle have found that each supper club has its own unique style.

“Supper clubs are so different, and so many people want to put them in a little box. Oh, it has to be this, that, or the other. But the truth is, I love when they're different," Michelle said.

As they went to more supper clubs and their following grew, the Wisconsin Supper Club Chasers decided to do two things to promote these restaurants: create a supper club destination booklet that acts as a coupon book to encourage people to try new restaurants and build an online map that lists all the supper clubs in the state.

“It's really just important to us to continue this thing, this tradition that's been going on for 60, 70, 80 yearsd," Jim said.

The tradition of getting together with friends and family, sitting down for a long dinner, and enjoying a Wisconsin supper club. According to Jim and Michelle, who have called all these places, there are 351 supper clubs in the state.

“We go to supper clubs three to five times a week," Jim said.

Even at that rate, it will still take them a while to check them all off. But just like eating at a supper club, they are fine taking their time.

Watch the story about the Wisconsin Supper Club Chasers...

This couple is trying to eat at every supper club in Wisconsin

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