The most Wisconsin meal ever? This restaurant sells a sausage tower

MILWAUKEE — This might be one of the most Wisconsin meals you will be able to eat this summer. It's a sausage tower.

You can get the meal at the Roundhouse Beer Garden by the McKinley Marina in Milwaukee. For $45 you can get a mix of six hot dogs, brats, or cheddarwursts. It also comes with a side of chips, popcorn, and two sauces. They sell about one a day.

James Groh The sausage tower at the Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina.

“I was reading an article on Eater, actually, and they were talking about, ‘Move over oyster towers, here we have the hot dog towers.’ I was like, oh wow, hot dogs, Roundhouse, amazing. What’s more Wisconsin than that?” Anna Bartolotta, the restaurant manager at Roundhouse Beer Garden, said.

The calorie count of the sausage tower is unknown. It’s at least more than a salad. But then again, it’s the summer and time to let loose a little.

“When you’re on the lake, when you’re enjoying a beer, I feel like the calorie count kind of goes out the window. You know, you’re filling your happiness meter, and the caloric meter is just non-applicable," Bartolotta said.

Nobody has finished an entire tower by themselves yet. It is a lot of food. However, it would be good for someone like Joey Chestnut. For those that don’t know, he’s one of the greatest competitive eaters of all time and holds the world record for eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

“I wouldn’t cast any judgment if you wanted to enjoy it all by yourself. It’s a beautiful view. You could knock one out over a couple of hours and a couple of beers," Bartolotta said.

There’s no official prize for finishing it by yourself, but the idea of a commemorative shirt has been thrown around. Someone just has to do it first.

Other than the sausage tower, they also have sandwiches, a one-pound pretzel, and serve only Wisconsin beers. There’s also live music on Monday and Friday nights.

The beer garden is only open for the summer season, so you have until about mid-September to try the tower.

