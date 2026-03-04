The Milwaukee artist who specializes in taking photos the old fashioned way

MILWAUKEE — “People who first saw this process back when it was invented probably thought it was magic. You know, I still feel that every time I make a picture.”

That's Milwaukee photographer Amber Ascher talking about her vintage style of photography.

She takes tin type photos. They're an old-fashioned way of taking photos that dates back to the 1850s. Without getting deep into the technical details, it's essentially a vintage film camera and the photos develop similarly to Polaroids.

Amber Ascher A tin type photo taken by Amber Ascher.

“When you see a tin type that’s, you know, you just know instinctively that it’s not a digital image. It’s so perfect but imperfect. There’s always something strange on a plate.”

She follows the same process that photographers used 170 years ago. The only modern thing about her photos is her camera. Ascher's Kodak Eastman View camera is about 80 years old.

“It really isn’t just a picture. It’s an experience that you get to have," she said.

I’ve said it in stories before, and I’ll say it again. Physical media is so back. Our phones are incredible cameras that rest in our pockets. Some people have fancy DSLRs. However, there is just something special about the one-take nature of these kinds of photos. Plus, you walk away with a unique physical item. It may have imperfections, but that's what makes it feel more real.

“It is something so very human that people are craving that. I’m craving that, and I can’t see that going away. I think people are going to want this more and more now," Ascher said.

Amber Ascher A tin type photo taken by Amber Ascher.

Ascher started taking these types of photos in 2023. She is one of a few people who do it in the Milwaukee area. Each year, her clientele grows.

“So last summer was my busiest summer yet, and I have a feeling this year will be busier.”

Ascher's goal is to make photography her full-time career. She does private sessions, events, pop-ups, and more. Find her work at amberascher.com.

"I see things. I like to capture things and share it. I like to capture moments with my family and my friends," Ascher said about her love for photography.

The whole process takes about 30 minutes from meeting her to seeing your photo develop. However, you don't get to go home with your photo. To make sure it lasts, Ascher, among other tasks, applies a varnish to the photo. There are a few keys to making a good tin type photo: no eye-glasses since they will look like sunglasses in the photo, good lighting, and the subject(s) need to sit perfectly still.

Watch the story to see more of Amber Ascher's tin type photographers here...

Milwaukee photographer captures the moment the old fashioned way

"It can be really tricky to have a wiggly subject stay still long enough. But I've had some really lucky shots with younger children and babies before," she said.

Animals and pets are also in the category of difficult subjects to photograph

But then again, that's what makes the photo so great. Life is messy. Humans are imperfect. These photos reflect life in a way that the hundreds of photos we take in a single moment with a phone can't.

Amber Ascher is hosting a photography event at the old Riverwest Co-Op Grocery and Cafe on March 8. She will be there from 12 pm - 6 pm. Ascher encourages you to book a session on her website, but she will also accept walk-ups.

