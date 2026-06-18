MILWAUKEE — Today, we’re examining a special breed of Homo sapiens sapiens at a music festival: the Midwestern suburban male.

Each year at Summerfest, the mature Midwestern male makes their migratory pattern to the lake. After a long winter, these elders emerge into the sun wearing their best 'dad fashion'.

From impressive plumage (colorful shirts) to mating rituals (dancing), this specimen is in peak form at Summerfest.

Our nature documentarian, James Groh, explores the wild world of this unique species. One of his main takeaways is that when the males return to their natural habitat, they have sunburns and strong opinions about where the best shaded seats are.

Watch this 'nature documentary below...

The Midwestern male emerges after winter: Dad fashion at Summerfest

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