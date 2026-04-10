The ladies who compete in the remote-controlled car drifting series in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Fast cars and big drifts. On Thursday night, drivers from across the area put their car drifting skills to the test - but at a smaller scale.

Casa Drift in Greenfield hosted a Ladies Night for their remote-controlled (RC) car drifting event. The RC cars are about 1/10th the size of a regular car.

It was an opportunity for experienced drifters to strut their stuff and newbies to get on the track for the very first time.

"It's literally beyond fun. The community here is amazing. The people are like so nice. Even if you, like, you know, like, oof I don't think I'm going to be, like, good at it, just do it," Nora Demiri, who has come to Casa Drift about five or six times, said.

For her, it's all about spending time with her family. Demiri's dad got her into RC car drifting. Now, she, her brother, and her dad all drift together.

"Just being with my brother and my dad, you know. Just being there with my family. Them teaching me how to do all this drifting thing. It means something to me, you know," Demiri said.

Casa Drift, which as been around for about one and a half years, is one of the participating tracks in the Midwest Drift League. It also hosts races on an oval track.

You can find more information about racing events or getting involved by going to the Casa Drift website.

Watch the video below to see RC cars drifting...

Ladies night at remote-controlled car drifting venue

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