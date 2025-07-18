MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee health activist Sharaka Berry, known as "The Jackedtavist,” is using his personal fitness transformation to inspire others and raise money for community causes.

Berry transformed his life after weighing 255 pounds in 2022, becoming an endurance athlete who has completed dozens of runs, marathons, and charity rides.

"There was a part of me that imagined my life being this way and worked to create it, so I like to say I manifested it," Berry said.

James Groh Sharaka Berry is an endurance athlete and fitness activist that goes by the nickname 'The Jackedtavist'.

His dedication to fitness has evolved into a platform for community activism. Recently, it has focused around health equity and food access issues in Milwaukee.

When I met with Berry, he was training for a 100-mile charity ride to benefit Food For Health, the company where he works. The organization provides nutritious meal plans for pregnant mothers, people with diabetes, and those with other health conditions. The goal is to provide them with food that gives them the specific nutrients they need to help with their condition.

“The Pick ’n Saves closing—this has become more and more of an important issue. Just having access to food that doesn’t make you sick.”

For Berry, completing his first marathon was a transformative experience that revealed his inner strength.

"There's something that are beyond words. You just have to have the experience. When I did my first marathon, I didn't know I was going to finish, right? I'm just working as hard as I could. When I crossed the finish line, I had this crazy realization that I was like, 'Oh, I'm stronger than I thought I was,'" Berry said.

Watch Sharaka Berry's inspiring story here...

'The Jackedtavist': Milwaukee health activist uses personal fitness journey to inspire change

The Jackedtavist continues to encourage others to pursue their best selves, whatever that might mean for them individually.

"I would just say, you know, we are all examples of something, and I'm trying my best to be an example of what life could be if you don't give up," Berry said.

Follow the Jackedtavist on his Instagram page.

This story was reported on-air by James Groh and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

