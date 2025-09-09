MILWAUKEE — The cat is out of the bag... literally. Two Milwaukee musicians are stepping into the spotlight with their feline theme.

"Most people refer to me as Theremin Cat. My official name is Whiskie."

"I am Scotch, also known as Grumpy Cat."

They are members of the feline duo, The Hissy Kits, a couple of jazz cats in Milwaukee. They've been playing together for a few of their nine lives. Scotch plays the piano, and Whiskie plays the theremin.

The piano is self-explanatory. But the theremin is a little more unique.

James Groh The Hissy Kits pose for a photo in Howl Street Recordings.

It's an electric instrument played without physical contact. Whiskie moves her hands closer and farther from two antennas to make an ethereal noise.

"It was a natural curiosity. I was drawn to it," Whiskie said.

And in this case, curiosity did not kill the cat.

The Hissy Kits play at parties and art galleries around Milwaukee and Chicago. You can also find them on TikTok.

Some people may be reading this and think, 'I can't go to their shows. I'm allergic.' Well, rest assured, my allergy pill-taking friends. I am also allergic to cats. However, Whiskie and Scotch are hypoallergenic.

"Unless you're allergic to jazz, you'll have no problem with us," Whiskie said.

So fortunately, I was able to jam with them. Watch the video below to hear us three play and more of The Hissy Kits...

The Hissy Kits: The piano and theremin playing jazz cats from Milwaukee

A question some might be asking themselves is: are they humans, or are they cats? Well, they're both. Like cats, they play by their own rules.

"Do what I want when I want," Scotch said.

Up until now, they've been under the radar. Never revealing their identities. In fact, they didn't even talk in online videos - except for a few meows. But then, I did a solicitation on Reddit asking for interesting stories, and The Hissy Kits were suggested. So, I reached out, and they agreed. Like I said before, the cat is out of the bag.

"I know it's amazing. The Hissy Kits. We've made it on to the news," Whiskie said.

The duo plays a mix of folk, ragtime, and classical. If you are lucky, you may even hear them play an original tune or two. Scotch and Whiskie play by themselves or with groups if there's enough tuna being offered.

"Hey, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Willie Nelson, anybody comes a calling if they've got the right treats, we're there," Whiskie said.

The dream gig? Playing a Brewers game. They can do the Star-Spangled Banner, Take Me Out To The Ball Game, and Beer Barrel Polka.

So maybe you'll hear them at a Brewers game next season - probably not the Bark in the Park game, though. But if you can't wait, The Hissy Kits are putting out an album before the end of October. It will be called 'World's First Theremin & Yodel Duet'. You can reach out to their email - thehissykits@gmail.com to learn more about the record, shows, and private events. They have an upcoming show at the Belfry Tower Art Gallery in Chicago

Belfry Tower Art Gallery in Chicago on Sept. 20th.

