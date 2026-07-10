The Franklin musician who upcycles old drum kits into playable works of art

FRANKLIN — If you are at a local live concert, there's a chance you will see a pretty colorful and unique drum kit on stage. A Franklin artist has carved out a niche of his own, making custom one-of-a-kind drum kits that are functional pieces of art.

“So yeah, I like to think I’m sort of right in the intersection of art and instrument, and there’s just so many different opportunities on both sides," Joshua Breslow, the owner of Breslow Drum Company, said.

James Groh A sample of drum kits made by the Breslow Drum Company.

He upcycles old or used drum kits and transforms them into functional pieces of art. There are kits decorated with vintage baseball cards, kits covered in burlap sacks, kits with bottle caps on them, kits covered in tarot cards, and so much more. The possibilities are endless for Breslow. Plus, these drums are all artist-made and musician-approved. They aren’t sculptures. They’re meant to be played.

“With every single one, I play a few shows, one a month, two a month, whatever. I bring out a different kit each time. What is it like to pack it up? What is it like to take it out? What is it like to mic, move around?" Breslow said.

He can make about three kits a month and customize them to your specifications. He also takes used aerosol cans and turns them into shakers.

This is a combination of Breslow's two loves: art and drums. He has been playing the drums for 32 years. You can see him play around town with the Logan Avenue Alley Band.

James Groh A drum kit covered in vintage baseball cards made by the Breslow Drum Company.

“It just seemed to come naturally to me, when a lot of other things like school and a lot of things in education didn’t come naturally," Breslow said.

He was an art teacher for about 30 years. Now, he makes these artistic drums full-time. It’s a passion he turned into a profession and a dream he’s living every day.

“So I can do this on a high level now, and it feels great. When I say I’m Joshua and this is Breslow Drum Company, I smile," he said.

You can see more of his work or contact him by going to his Instagram or website.

Watch the story below to see more of his drum kits...

The Franklin artist who upcycles old drum kits into playable works of art

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