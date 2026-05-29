The colorful world of Dr. Seuss comes to Milwaukee with rare artwork and sculptures

WHITEFISH BAY — Fans of Dr. Seuss are getting a rare chance to step inside the imaginative world of one of America's most beloved storytellers.

AP

The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection has arrived in Whitefish Bay, bringing with it a vibrant showcase of rare artwork, sculptures, illustrations, and never-before-seen pieces inspired by the legendary author's iconic characters and creative vision.

TMJ4 The exhibit can be seen at 505 Gallery in Whitefish Bay.

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The exhibition features artwork based on some of Dr. Seuss' most recognizable creations, including The Cat in the Hat, The Lorax, and Green Eggs and Ham. Visitors can explore a collection that spans decades of work and offers a deeper look into the life and artistic process of Ted Geisel, the man behind the pen name Dr. Seuss.

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"If you haven't seen this art before or even if you're a die-hard fan...this is the perfect tour to see," said Jes Stiner, Manager of National Gallery Accounts.

Organizers say the exhibit goes beyond the pages of Seuss' famous children's books, showcasing original drawings, concept sketches, and artwork from Geisel's private collection.

TMJ4 Jes Stiner, Manager, National Gallery Accounts

"You are going to see almost a full range — decades of work, not just from his books, you'll see here we have concept art, so the first time he draws the cat in the hat and secret art, what he referred to as midnight paintings," Stiner said.

Among the highlights are Geisel's famed "Midnight Paintings," a collection of surreal and whimsical works he created for himself rather than for publication. The paintings reveal a more personal side of the artist and demonstrate the creativity that extended far beyond his bestselling books.

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Visitors can also view rare sculptures and limited-edition pieces that bring Seuss' colorful characters to life in three dimensions, offering a unique perspective on the author's artistic legacy.

Beyond the artwork, organizers hope guests leave with a greater appreciation for the man behind the stories.

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"You're going to learn about Ted Geisel, who was Dr. Suess," Stiner said.

The exhibition runs through the end of June, giving visitors a limited-time opportunity to experience the collection. And for those who find a favorite piece, many of the works on display are available for purchase.

The exhibit offers a rare glimpse into the imagination of a cultural icon whose stories and artwork have captivated generations of readers around the world.

Learn more about the exhibit here.

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