Teachers focus on more than just the ABCs at The Learning Experience

OAK CREEK — At The Learning Experience in Oak Creek, Center Leader Laura Bitzer oversees a place where education goes far beyond the basics.

Licensed for children ages six weeks to 12 years old, the center prides itself on providing a well-rounded environment where young learners are taught not only their ABCs and 123s, but also life lessons that help shape them into compassionate members of their community.

“We teach them to be kind, to be respectful, and to understand that not everyone is the same,” Bitzer says. “There’s more to life than just education.”

That focus on emotional growth shows in the everyday moments teachers share with the children. Bitzer explains that kids learn early that mistakes are normal, kindness doesn’t always come with a “thank you,” and helping others should come from the heart.

The students thrive in the center’s nurturing atmosphere, something parents notice when their children come home excited to talk about their day.

“They enjoy being here,” she says. “Our goal is to prepare them for school—not just academically, but socially and personally.”

Philanthropy is a core part of the center’s culture, woven into lessons that young children can understand. While they don’t grasp the word “philanthropy,” they absolutely understand what it means to give back.

Throughout the year, the center partners with organizations such as Make-A-Wish, the Salvation Army, and local food pantries. Most recently, the children collected more than 130 cereal boxes for World Kindness Day, learning that small acts can make a big difference in someone else’s life.

The center’s commitment to community extends to its holiday traditions as well. This year, the staff and families adopted a local family for Christmas.

Bitzer recalled how quickly children began choosing ornaments from the giving tree, each representing an item from the family’s wish list. Many families took not just one ornament, but several, filling baskets with donations until the center nearly ran out of space.

“They understand that taking an ornament means they don’t get the present,” she says. “For someone so young, that’s a big thing.”

For Bitzer and her team, working at The Learning Experience is meaningful in a way that goes far beyond a job description. They spend more waking hours with the children during the week than many families can, becoming an extension of the home and a partner in each child’s growth.

“We do this because we care for the kids and the families,” she says. “Our families entrust us with their children, and it’s our responsibility to teach them compassion, understanding, and respect—skills that matter just as much as anything learned in a classroom.”

