T-Shirt Business Boomin': How a Milwaukee entrepreneur keeps finding success while uplifting his city

MILWAUKEE — What started with only a T-Shirt has turned into a succesful Milwaukee business that is giving just as much back to the community as it has received.

For 10 years, Enrique Murguia has been grinding away at his business Milwaukee OATS which stands for Only A T-Shirt. It's a screen printing business. In the past decade he has moved from a studio to a warehouse space and most recently to a storefront with a studio space in the back. For the man they call T-Shirt Boomin, business is booming.

“It feels great, you know. (Opening the storefront) gives me a lot of confidence being able to like dream something and wake up, and like I actually have it," Murguia said.

The Milwaukee OATS storefront is on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It opened in July 2023. He's able to do screen printing in part of the building while showcasing his designs along with those of other local creators.

James Groh Inside the new Milwaukee OATS storefront and studio in Bay View.

“So bring in a bunch of artists to let them sell their goods here whether its clothing, art," he said.

Currently, he has clothes designed by three different local artists including videographer TeeGlazedIt.

Murguia prints shirts for national companies but also tons of local organizations like Froedert, Sherman Park Grocery Store, 414 Life, and many others. He puts a big emphasis on giving back to his community too. Among the work he does, he collaborates with local high schools and youth organizations to hire interns for hands-on learning opportunities.

James Groh Local companies Enrique Murguia has printed shirts for.

“And the more orders we get, the more young people were able to pay to work here, so it's awesome," he said.

Interns are hired on a part-time basis and can earn between $15 and $17 an hour.

“I’ve literally learned almost everything I need to start a brand," Ivan Mendoza, an intern said.

Mendoza has worked in other retail locations before and said his experience with Milwaukee OATS has been incredibly educational and interactive.

"It wasn’t more of just a manager just telling me to fold shirts or go here. It was a bond. It was like we got to know each other. We got to really work, and he gives me feedback on things. There’s certain thing that he asks me for my feedback," Mendoza said.

James Groh Enrique Murguia works on printing a shirt at his new Bay View storefront.

Murguia also created peer mentorship programs to help high schoolers and college students find their path. He works in conjunction with Employ Milwaukee to give youth who have gone to juvenile detention centers or have had run-ins with the law, a chance to learn a new skill that will apply to their future career.

"So young people are starting to identify career paths they want to take. Some young people, since they are here, they are like, 'I want to start a clothing brand,'" Murguia said in a 2021 interview.

Enrique has been successful not just because of his screen printing business, but because he believes that when you invest in your community it can give just as much back.

“I’m going to be here for years to come. You know, when I have kids they’re going to be here, and I just want to make this community a better place," he said. “When I was coming up we didn’t have services like this. So being able to be like the person I needed for the next generation kind of hits home.”

In the future, Murguia hopes to host live screen printing sessions, print and sips, and he is working on building a music studio in the basement.

So while his business started with only a t-shirt, it has become so much more to him and the city he loves.

