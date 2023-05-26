TeeGlazedIt - One of the biggest videographers in the Midwest putting the Milwaukee music scene on the map

MILWAUKEE — On any given day, you can find a videographer filming in homes, vacant lots, and all across the country helping put Milwaukee music on the map.

He has millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers. He is helping elevate the Milwaukee rap scene. If you don't know who he is, now you do. His name is TeeGlazedIt.

“When it comes to Milwaukee, I done worked with pretty much everyone that’s serious about their music career," Thomas Blake, better known as TeeGlazedIt, said.

TeeGlazedIt is one of the most popular and influential music videographers in Milwaukee. Twelve of his videos on YouTube have more than one million views.

“When I first started, I didn’t know if I wanted to be an artist, or an engineer, or a cameraman. I kind of just messed with all of them, and I got the best feedback from shooting videos, so I just went that path," TeeGlazedIt said.

Once he found his calling, he ran with it and never looked back. Since then, he has worked with artists from around the country. His most high-profile clients have been King Von, Soulja Boy, and Coi Leray. He helped them shoot music videos and behind-the-scenes footage.

James Groh TeeGlazedIt hopes that his brand Million Dollar Grind takes off. It is comprised of a music video business, clothing line, and soon-to-be-launched record label.

"One of my goals would be to meet Giannis and do some videography for the Bucks," TeeGlazedIt said.

It's no secret that Milwaukee is not the mecca for music. The Cream City is known for breweries, and Wisconsin is known for its agriculture industry and the Green Bay Packers. However, he doesn't see that as a deterrent.

"Even if you come from like a small market, you can still build yourself out of there."

TeeGlazedIt often collaborates with the Milwaukee rapper Mula Mar. He is growing in popularity and has 42,500 followers on Instagram.

"I think I hit Tee Glaze once I wanted my video production to be more better," Marlon Rhodes, a.k.a Mula Mar, said.

The two have worked on more than 25 videos, according to Mula Mar. The duo has seven videos with more than 400,000 views.

“He very hard on me. Like he really like a coach at the same time. So that's somebody I really need around me.," Mula Mar said.

James Groh Mula Mar (left) and TeeGlazedIt (right) pose for a picture inside the Milwaukee OATS studio in Bay View.

While TeeGlazedIt has been on a meteoric rise, it hasn't been an easy ride. He has had many cameras stolen from him.

"I done have a lot of cameras stolen out the car. Done had the camera in someone's trunk and they car got stolen," he said.

Plus, he has been in pretty dangerous situations he said.

“There’s been shootouts, and when the police come people scatter, and I got to make sure I’m good, and my equipments good," TeeGalzedt said.

But those hardships have given him the resolve to keep on going and think even bigger about his future.

“I’m a brand owner for Million Dollar Grind. I own a clothing brand and a soon-to-be record label," he said.

Million Dollar Grind is the overarching movement for all of his music videos, fashion line, and his impending record label.

He’s an entrepreneur and hopes that his clothing line and music label takes off.

"We gone switch to Billion Dollar Grind when we hit a million," he said.

And on his way to the top, he won’t forget where he came from.

“I just carry Milwaukee with me everywhere I go," he said as he points to a Brewers logo tattoo on his forearm.

Milwaukee motivates him, and he wants to see the city grow. TeeGlazedIt said the key is around-the-clock grinding.

"But I feel like we almost there. So I just want the world to see what we got going on cause it's different," he said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip