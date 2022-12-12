Watch Now
Sustar Woodworks specializes in handcrafted heirloom furniture

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Klingsporn Media, LLC
Ian Sustar bought a building and started Sustar Woodworks.
Posted at 3:29 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 16:35:01-05

MILWAUKEE — As a child, Ian Sustar spent all his free time working with his father at the family cabinet shop.

“Every day after school I’d bike to the shop. I had my own workbench and tools, and I just loved it," Sustar said.

After the death of his father, he moved away from woodworking and studying civil engineering at Marquette.

“I realized this is not for me," he said.

He began working weekends in home remodeling and quickly rediscovered his love for working with his hands and what he calls an “obsession with woodworking.”

After college, with the guidance of his uncle and mentor, Sustar bought a building and started Sustar Woodworks. Thirteen years later, he is still obsessed. He handcrafts beautiful heirloom furniture designed to be functional.

“It’s built to be used. This furniture is a part of your life," he shared.

For more information, check out SustarWoodworks.com

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.