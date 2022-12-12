Sustar Woodworks specializes in handcrafted heirloom furniture

MILWAUKEE — As a child, Ian Sustar spent all his free time working with his father at the family cabinet shop.

“Every day after school I’d bike to the shop. I had my own workbench and tools, and I just loved it," Sustar said.

After the death of his father, he moved away from woodworking and studying civil engineering at Marquette.

“I realized this is not for me," he said.

He began working weekends in home remodeling and quickly rediscovered his love for working with his hands and what he calls an “obsession with woodworking.”

After college, with the guidance of his uncle and mentor, Sustar bought a building and started Sustar Woodworks. Thirteen years later, he is still obsessed. He handcrafts beautiful heirloom furniture designed to be functional.

“It’s built to be used. This furniture is a part of your life," he shared.

For more information, check out SustarWoodworks.com

