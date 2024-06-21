Summerfest Hidden Gem: 2nd Floor stage gives local artists a chance to shine

MILWAUKEE — The 2nd Floor stage at Summerfest is one of the best hidden gems at the Big Gig.
While it's not as big as some of the other stages at the festival, the performers there have a lot of talent.
The 2nd Floor stage focuses on featuring smaller bands and musicians to give them exposure. Many of the artists are local and it highlights the talent that Wisconsin has to offer.
Watch the video with James Groh and stage manager Gene Gruber to learn more about what makes the 2nd Floor so unique.
