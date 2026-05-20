Summer fun and life lessons begin at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

As summer approaches, the energy is already building inside the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club. From homework help to games with friends, kids are finding more than just a way to pass the time — they’re building friendships, confidence, and important life skills.

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For decades, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee has provided young people across the city with a safe and supportive place to learn, grow, and simply be kids.

“I like to do my homework so I can have free time at home, and I like to play in the game room with my friends,” said club member Savannah.

TMJ4 Savannah is a club member.

Summer programming at the clubs includes field trips, sports, arts and crafts, games, and hands-on activities designed to keep children active and engaged while reducing screen time.

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“I like being with my friends and socializing,” said club member Helaina.

TMJ4 Helaina enjoys doing her homework and playing volleyball at the BGCGM.

Another member, Caleb, said the club has taught him valuable lessons about responsibility and respect. “I've learned that you need to be responsible when you're around other people,” he said.

TMJ4 Caleb is a member of the Boys and Girls Club middle school basketball team.

Club leaders say the impact of these programs extends far beyond summer break. Over the years, many former club members have returned as mentors, community leaders, and even staff members, continuing the cycle of support for the next generation.

TMJ4 Kayla Moss, Program Manager, Pieper-Hillside Club

“The kids are back there playing, they’re learning to play together, they’re learning leadership skills,” said Program Manager Kayla Moss. “Some of them are playing video games, friendly competition, learning to just stay focused and stay friendly.”

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While activities and games may evolve over time, the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs remains unchanged: creating lasting memories, building confidence, and giving Milwaukee kids a place where they feel they belong.

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