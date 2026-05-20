Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Summer fun and life lessons begin at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee helps kids stay active, connected, and confident through summer programs and mentorship.
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee offers summer programs.
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee offers summer programs
Posted

As summer approaches, the energy is already building inside the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club. From homework help to games with friends, kids are finding more than just a way to pass the time — they’re building friendships, confidence, and important life skills.

bgcgm sign.jpg

For decades, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee has provided young people across the city with a safe and supportive place to learn, grow, and simply be kids.
“I like to do my homework so I can have free time at home, and I like to play in the game room with my friends,” said club member Savannah.

Boys and gris Savannah.jpg
Savannah is a club member.

Summer programming at the clubs includes field trips, sports, arts and crafts, games, and hands-on activities designed to keep children active and engaged while reducing screen time.

boys and girls kids playing.jpg

“I like being with my friends and socializing,” said club member Helaina.

Boys and Girls Helaina.jpg
Helaina enjoys doing her homework and playing volleyball at the BGCGM.

Another member, Caleb, said the club has taught him valuable lessons about responsibility and respect. “I've learned that you need to be responsible when you're around other people,” he said.

Boys Girls Caleb.jpg
Caleb is a member of the Boys and Girls Club middle school basketball team.

Club leaders say the impact of these programs extends far beyond summer break. Over the years, many former club members have returned as mentors, community leaders, and even staff members, continuing the cycle of support for the next generation.

bgcgm program mgr.jpg
Kayla Moss, Program Manager, Pieper-Hillside Club

“The kids are back there playing, they’re learning to play together, they’re learning leadership skills,” said Program Manager Kayla Moss. “Some of them are playing video games, friendly competition, learning to just stay focused and stay friendly.”

bgcgm our mission.jpg

While activities and games may evolve over time, the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs remains unchanged: creating lasting memories, building confidence, and giving Milwaukee kids a place where they feel they belong.

By messaging ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, you agree to our Terms and have read our Privacy Policy.Don't share sensitive

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.