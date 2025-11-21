'Still Here': How Sherrell V. turned grief into a gentle creative companion

MILWAUKEE — In my interview with author Sherrell V., it became clear that her book "Still Here: Coloring for the Soul in Times of Grief" is more than a creative project—it’s a personal offering shaped by her own journey through loss.

Sherrell explained that she created the book for people who don’t feel comfortable talking about their grief. After losing her mother at 15 and her grandfather years later, she struggled to express her emotions out loud.

“I don’t really like to talk about it,” she shared. “So, I figured creating a coloring book, which also includes a journal, could give people a way to express themselves.”

"Still Here" walks readers through the stages of grief—denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance—while offering pages to color, write, and release whatever they’re feeling. Sherrell hopes the book becomes a companion for those who isolate or internalize their pain.

“If they don’t want to talk to someone, they can still use the coloring book to let their emotions out.”

Coloring, she reminded me, has therapeutic benefits of its own. There’s no right or wrong way to do it. “You can scribble over the page, color how you feel, and write your reflections,” she said.

To ensure accessibility worldwide, Sherrell chose Amazon’s publishing platform. She hopes the book will be helpful not just for individuals, but for support groups and grief therapists as well. “Grief isn’t the same for everyone,” she told me. “There’s no timeline.”

Through "Still Here," Sherrell offers a quiet space for healing—one where creativity becomes a bridge between pain and peace.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip