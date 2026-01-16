Step inside Milwaukee's newest vinyl lounge and bar, The Deep Grove

MILWAUKEE — Physical media is exploding in popularity, and there’s a new vinyl bar and lounge that has opened on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

Step inside The Deep Groove. It feels like a jazz era cocktail space. There are vintage chairs, intricate tin ceiling work, and hundreds of records to play. Its soft opening was January 15.

“I have been telling people we are upscale. We are not uptight," Henry Dunsirn, the manager, said.

That means no TouchTunes. Good music, quality cocktails, and light apps are the recipe. It's definitely nice inside but still approachable. Customers can come in their best dress or a Packers jersey.

James Groh Inside Milwaukee's newest vinyl cocktail bar and lounge, The Deep Groove on Brady Street.

Fun fact, this building was built in 1875. Originally, it was a tavern and general store. Then it was owned by Joseph Schlitz, of Schlitz Brewery. To honor the Schlitz legacy, The Deep Groove will always have its beer on tap.

“Still a neighborhood place, a place for the community. It’s not supposed to feel exclusive in any way," Dunsirn said.

There will often be musical programming that's dedicated to a certain genre, artist, music festival, or something similar. However, there is a chance you can bring your own record and have them play it. If I were going to bring some records, these are the five I would consider playing from my personal collection: 'Nobody To Dream' by Sigmund Snopek, 'Shifty G Chronicles II: The Fast Life' by Shifty G, 'I've Got A Feelin'' by Big Maybelle, 'Random Abstract' by Brantford Marsalis, or 'The Night Moves' by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

“Listen to a record as the artist intended, listening front to back and trying to put yourself in that time space. What was it like in 1969 when this album was released, and somebody heard it for the first time, and they didn’t skip around, they listened to it in one sitting," Dunsirn said.

The Deep Groove is a family-owned business. Henry Dunsirn is the manager, and his mom, Kim Forbeck, is the co-owner along with her husband. Forbeck and her husband were both retired for a couple of years but grew restless. They were looking for a new endeavor. As a family that loved music, they initially thought of opening a record store. That idea quickly morphed into what is now The Deep Groove. The family purchased the building that used to be home to Brady Street Futons for 31 years until the owner retired in 2024.

Watch the story to see what it looks like inside The Deep Groove...

Step inside Milwaukee's newest vinyl lounge and bar, The Deep Grove

I did the story when Brady Street Futons closed. The space looks very different now. I can also say that after living in this neighborhood for almost seven years, there aren't many places quite like The Deep Groove around Brady Street.

With that being said, there are already a lot of bars and a few places to buy records on Brady Street. However, the owners say they aren’t creating more competition but are a complement to what is already around.

“So the idea is to have it as a gathering place that people can come to hang out, and listen to music, and have workshops, and craft nights, and game nights," Kim Forbeck, the co-owner, said.

There is a separate room where they will sell used records and host community events.

The Deep Groove is in its soft launch phase. It’s open Thursday to Sunday from 4 pm - 10 pm. Eventually, they will be open all week and add coffee service in the mornings.

“Just to have this space as an establishment and a sort of cornerstone within the community," Forbeck.

The Deep Groove is located on 1200 E. Brady St. in Milwaukee.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip