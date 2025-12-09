Step inside Milwaukee’s most magical holiday tradition at the Pabst Mansion

Trevor was doing a pre-honeymoon tour, and Dianne was visiting from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida—but both found themselves swept up in one of Milwaukee’s most enchanting seasonal experiences. If you’re looking for a holiday event that truly feels like Christmas in Milwaukee—this is it. Each year, the historic Pabst Mansion transforms into a full-on winter wonderland, and TMJ4 is giving you a look inside.
The Pabst Mansion once again shines with the magic of the season. Each room is dressed in dazzling décor—garlands, glittering lights, and grand Christmas trees that change year after year.
"I'm kind of a Christmas-holic myself and I'm getting some ideas for my own house."— Dianne Johnson-Jennings, who was visiting from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Built in the 1890s, the mansion becomes a backdrop for holiday memories, welcoming families, friends, and history lovers to experience Christmas past and present. From its ornate staircases to its intricate woodwork, every detail seems made for festive admiration.
"I'm really impressed, honestly, with the paintings on the wall, all the intricacies of the artwork, and the architecture."— Trevor Christensen, who was touring the mansion with his new wife.
Christmas at the Pabst Mansion runs throughout the holiday season, offering Milwaukee a festive celebration wrapped in history, charm, and timeless holiday spirit.
Self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
