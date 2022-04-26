Watch
St. Augustine Preparatory Academy pays tribute to graduating class with collaborative mural

Remarkable things can happen when people come together for a common goal. This is the case with Augustine Prep’ collaborative art installation.
Posted at 7:09 PM, Apr 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Remarkable things can happen when people come together for a common goal. This is the case with St. Augustine Preparatory Academy's collaborative art installation.

Though only five years old, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy has already overcome many challenges. In commemoration of their perseverance, they have installed an “Art Wall.” This is in celebration of their first graduating class, as well as their commitment to offer students a quality of education during the pandemic.

Under the direction of local artist Jonathan Shaw, the art wall consists of more than 1,000 4"x4" canvas tiles that are individually hand painted by students, teachers, staff, and community members.

The project was a year in the making and today’s unveiling revealed a colorful lion, which is the school mascot, in full strut to a brighter future.

