South Milwaukee woman creates mobile dog gym with treadmills

GREENFIELD — The newest fitness trend in Wisconsin isn't even for humans. It's for dogs.

In southeastern Wisconsin, there is a mobile dog gym outfitted with two treadmills for dogs to run on. Yes, a mobile dog gym. It's kind of like the alternative to hiring a dog walker.

Andrea Tripp owns Alt Dog Run. It's essentially a large truck with two treadmills inside.

“As we know, in Wisconsin our winters can be brutal, and it’s hard to take your dog out for even five minutes, especially when they get cold paws from the salt," Tripp said.

Alt Dog Run is a different way for our pups to exercise. Dogs, big and small, will get their harness clipped to a chain to keep them on the treadmill. Then they run as fast or as slow as they want. It’s self-propelled.

James Groh Two dogs running on Alt Dog Run's treadmills.

“But I saw how my dogs needed the activity, and then I thought, you know, I could make a business of it too. And then I can also help places make their dogs a little bit more active," Tripp said.

Tripp started doing this in her South Milwaukee basement just to give her dogs extra exercise. Then, in the beginning of the year, she turned it into a business and took it on the road. Tripp also offers photography, dog lures, and some agility lessons. These can be in the form of private house calls, at larger events, or partnerships with other dog-related organizations like Ma, Paws, and Me Pet Rescue.

“We had no idea Randy—he’s a puppy mill survivor—would actually do the treadmill, and he killed it. He loves treats. He got up there, he did so good," Jen Blossom, the co-founder of Ma, Paws, and Me, said.

All the dogs that are adopted from the rescue get a free treadmill session.

Now, not all dogs will immediately start running on the treadmills. For some, it's a little wonky at first. Kind of like the first time you work on ice skates. But after a minute on skates, you can begin to move around smoothly. That goes the same for dogs on these treadmills.

Alt Dog Run is one of only a few mobile dog gyms in the state. While it can’t replace a dog park, it’s another tool for owners living busy lives.

“It does a lot more than just doing a 2- or 3-mile-per-hour walk around your block a couple of times that your dog is used to. So it’s a new routine, a new experience," Tripp said.

Sessions range from 5 to 20 minutes and cost between $10 and $30.

Find Alt Dog Run on Facebook or give Tripp a call at 262-308-7538.

