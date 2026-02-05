MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is having a sweet moment on the global stage.

Kimberly “Sweets” Adams is featured on Netflix’s hit baking competition series Is It Cake? Valentine’s Special, representing Milwaukee alongside her husband, Taurus.

The special Valentine’s edition of the show brings together talented bakers and their real-life sweethearts to create hyper-realistic cakes designed to fool celebrity judges—and Kim did it all while proudly repping her hometown.

K. Adams Kimberly Adams alongside her husband Taurus.

TMj4's Andrea Williams sat down with Kim as she was getting glammed up for a major viewing party at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee. That's where supporters gathered to cheer her on as she competed on one of Netflix’s biggest reality baking platforms.

TMJ4 Kimberly gets glammed up by her makeup artist Keisha Roper before the big viewing party at the Baird Center.

Representing Milwaukee on a Global Stage

For Kim, the moment is bigger than just television.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I’ve had so much support from the city, and to be able to represent Milwaukee—and do a good job representing us—means a lot. This city supported me from pop-ups, to baking cakes out of my house, to opening bakeries.”

That community support has helped propel Kim from local favorite to a nationally—and now globally—recognized cake artist.

Signature Sweets’ Kimberly Adams competes on Netflix’s 'Is It Cake? Valentine’s Special'

From Food Network to Netflix

Fans may recognize Kim as a familiar face from the Food Network. In fact, she’s appeared on 12 Food Network shows, an experience she says prepared her perfectly for Is It Cake?

“I am not new to this,” she shared. “This show is really a combination of all the shows I’ve done on Food Network.”

K. Adams Kim Adams as contestant on the Food Network

Baking with Her Husband—Chaos and All

The Valentine’s Special added a personal twist: contestants competed alongside their partners. For Kim, that meant teaming up with her husband, Taurus.

When asked how he does in the kitchen, she laughed.

“A hot mess. Everybody who knows my husband knows he’s such a jokester.”

Still, baking with her husband made the experience even more meaningful. "He really made the show a lot less stressful."

From Anniversary Cakes to the Bronze Fonz

Kim also reflected on memorable creations throughout her career, including making the first anniversary cake for Milwaukee Tonight—a moment she remembers clearly.

As for the most “interesting” cake she’s ever made?

“I wouldn’t say weird—I’d say interesting,” she said, pointing to a cake modeled after Milwaukee’s iconic Bronze Fonz statue. She recreated the statue from the waist up in cake form, capturing one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

TMJ4 Kimberly Adams made this cake as replica of the Bronze Fonz for Henry Winkler's 80th Birthday.

A Sweet Victory

Without giving away spoilers, Kim hinted at just how meaningful the competition was. Competing on Is It Cake? Valentine’s Special was not only fun, but the top prize is $5,000 in cash and an all-expenses-paid cruise.

When asked what it would mean to her if she won....

“That would mean I’m a champion,” she said with a laugh. "It's with my husband, so that is the icing on the cake for me!"

With a packed viewing party at the Baird Center, global exposure on Netflix, and Milwaukee proudly behind her, Kimberly Adams continues to prove that her sweet treats are a hometown success story with worldwide appeal!

