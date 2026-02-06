WAUWATOSA — With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to set the mood. One of the best ways to do that is with candles. What's even better? Gifting candles you made yourself.

The Local Makery in Wauwatosa offers candle making classes every Thursday evening. With the help of their experts, you will craft a unique scent from their selection of essential oils.

“More often than not, people walk in the door, and they say I'm not artistic. And by the time they leave, they're singing a totally different tune because we’ve shown them that art isn't about how other people have measured them. It's just about making somethin,g and everybody goes home with something they've," Tim Walsh, the co-owner of The Local Makery said.

You can add candles to the list of romantic gifts alongside chocolates and flowers.

The Local Makery offers about a dozen different types of workshops including: belt making, water color, moss art, and needlepoint, among others. The candle-making class costs $45 and takes about one hour.

Find a calendar of their events and more information here.

Watch the interviews below to see why people love coming to The Local Makery...

Why people love coming to The Local Makery for crafting

Set the mood with a candle making at The Local Makery in Wauwatosa

