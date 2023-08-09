Sculpture Milwaukee, behind the overnight, traffic-stopping artwork, is at it again

Watch this story on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday

In 2017, Sculpture Milwaukee launched its first exhibition. Seemingly, overnight traffic-stopping works of art popped up all over the downtown area, and had many people, me included, asking...who is responsible for this?

Now in their seventh year, they are at it again. Artist and Curator John Riepenhoff calls it “Actual Fractals, Act I.” I caught up with him to learn more about it. “My approach as an artist is different in the range and diversity of work. We have seven artists of different backgrounds who define their diversity and shared experiences of being in Milwaukee," said John.

While many of the pieces are to be enjoyed by viewing, some of the sculptures invite you to engage physically, as in the case of artist, Isamu Noguchi’s, Octetra (two-element column) which is located 701 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr. and its companion piece found in the Historic Third Ward at 301 N Broadway. John says art like this triggers the imagination and makes us think differently about public art.

Sculpture Milwaukee’s commitment to public art enhances the aesthetic of our environment and transforms the landscape by adding visual interest and beauty to public spaces. It’s a no-admission, come as you are, stay as long as you like, 24/7 exhibition that you cannot miss.

For the locations of all the sculptures, go to: https://www.sculpturemilwaukee.com/

