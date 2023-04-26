Salty Paws, an ice cream shop and bakery only for dogs opens in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — There’s a new ice cream shop and bakery in Milwaukee that’s just for dogs.

“I have met all kinds of people people who come in because they think it's ridiculous, and they leave with like the biggest smile on their face," Linda Smith the owner of Salty Pawssaid.

The shop just opened in March in Milwaukee's Third Ward at 121 N. Jefferson St. To be clear, Salty Paws only sells ice cream and baked goods for dogs. Nothing inside is meant for human consumption.

"Been so much fun meeting dogs, meeting dog people, and just learning that I’m not the only one who, like, will reserve a day out of the week just to spend with my dog," Smith said.

James Groh Linda Smith opened Salty Paws in Milwaukee's Third Ward in March.

Salty Paws is the first of its kind in Wisconsin. While there are other stores that sell dog toys and treats, there is no place like Salty Paws in the state. Smith offers about a dozen different flavors of ice cream. She also sells cookies, donuts, and cakes for dogs. They all look like real human food, and Smith said she'd be lying if she hadn't thought of trying one of the doggy pastries before.

“I have considered it, but I have not done it," she said.

Smith is a dog lover through and through. But she decided to take it to the next level after seeing Salty Paws appear on her social media feed.

"In 2021, I got a new puppy and she’s super social and very sweet. And so I started taking her to dog events and dog-friendly establishments. And she just loved it so much, and it made me happy taking her to these places that I wanted to do more of it. So then I found Salty Paws, and I was like well this seems like the kind of place I would want to hang out with my dog," she said.

Previously, she has been working in the tech field for 10 years and was working remotely for the past three. She felt a bit isolated and needed to change things up.

James Groh A look inside the Salty Paws shop.

Salty Paws is a chain across the country that is headquartered in Delaware.

The store also sells dog bones and toys. There are a few things for cats, but they chose to focus on just dogs. There are even dog beers that some people buy for their pup's 3rd birthday. Get it, because they'd be 21 in human years. (The 'beers' aren't alcoholic or even made for humans.)

“Making my dog happy makes me happy, and I'm finding that most people feel the same," she said.

In just one month, Salty Paws is becoming a hit. The shop already has regulars. People come in for dog birthdays, to celebrate successful veterinary appointments, or after grooming sessions.

The goal of Salty Paws is to be more than just an ice cream shop or bakery. Smith hopes that it can be a place for people and their pets to sit back and chill for a little while.

