MILWAUKEE — While we all know that Giannis was an absolute force to be reckoned with when it comes to basketball, off the court, the NBA MVP was hilarious.

From driving with the NBA championship trophy to Chick-fil-A to order 50 chicken nuggets, trying his first brat, or showing up to an interview in a Hulk costume, Giannis always knew how to have a good time.

Sources have confirmed that Antetokounmpo is being traded to the Miami Heat. He will always be remembered for helping bring a championship back to Milwaukee and earning two MVP awards. Thank you, Giannis, for everything you did for this city.

Watch the video below to see some of his funniest moments...

Reliving some of Giannis Antetokounmpo's funniest moments in Milwaukee

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