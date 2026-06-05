PrideFest is celebrating its 30th anniversary in a big way

MILWAUKEE — PrideFest is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year! To commemorate the big milestone, the organization is going bigger and better than ever.

First things first, the entertainment. PrideFest will have themed performances to pay homage to the late 90s, 2000s, and today.

"Our lineup is a little intentional to look back at those three decades here. For example, on Saturday we have Sophie B. Hawkins, a popstar from the 90s, all the way to current artists that are new and exciting for today," Luke Olson, the vice president of Milwaukee Pride, said.

Also on Saturday, during the big finale, there will be a 30-minute fireworks show to send off the festival.

More than anything, what keeps people coming back is the communal spirit of PrideFest.

"Being around people that are free to be themselves that are just proud of who they are. People who love to dance, who love music, everybody is just here because they love what they do they love who they are," Devien Holton, the Creative Director for AIM Dance Squad, said. AIM is putting on a thirty-minute show at the festival.

For a full lineup of events and activities at PrideFest go here.

Pridefest returns to Henry Maier Festival Park

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