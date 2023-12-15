Play dozens of sports like dodgeball with Milwaukee Sports and Social this winter

It might be cold outside, but things are heating up in gyms across Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Sports and Social hosts dozens of leagues for indoor sports like bowling, pickleball, ping pong, futsal, basketball, and dodgeball.

TMJ4's James Groh has played pickleball outside with them during the summer, but this time he went in doors to practice the 5 D's of dodgeball.

Watch the video above to learn more about available leagues with Milwaukee Sports and Social.

