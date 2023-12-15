Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Play dozens of sports like dodgeball with Milwaukee Sports and Social this winter

Sports have the capability of uniting people. Today, our James Groh played dodgeball at Woodrow Wilson Elementary.
Posted at 11:12 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 00:12:39-05

It might be cold outside, but things are heating up in gyms across Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Sports and Social hosts dozens of leagues for indoor sports like bowling, pickleball, ping pong, futsal, basketball, and dodgeball.

TMJ4's James Groh has played pickleball outside with them during the summer, but this time he went in doors to practice the 5 D's of dodgeball.

Watch the video above to learn more about available leagues with Milwaukee Sports and Social.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.