Milwaukee Sports and Social offers pickleball leagues

Pickleball is considered one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. It is just one of the many leagues offered by Milwaukee Sports and Social.
Pickleball is now one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. Milwaukee Sports and Social offers many different pickleball leagues from amateur to pro. Reporter James Groh is joined with the founder of Milwaukee Sports and Social, Bill Coon. The company also offers leagues in different sports, as well. With its growing popularity, the Pickleball leagues are in high demand, and most spots are already filled. Milwaukee Sports and Social focuses on creating community and friendships rather than intense competitions. Besides Pickleball league, they also offer leagues in kickball, softball, flag football, and wiffleball.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 19:56:57-04

MILWAUKEE —

Pickleball is just one of the many leagues offered by Milwaukee Sports and Social. For more information and to sign up, visit their website.

James Groh joined us on Milwaukee Tonight on Tuesday to show us how it's done. Watch the videos at the top of this article.

