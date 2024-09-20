Play 13 horrifying holes of haunted mini-golf at Nine Below in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Calling all Ghouls and Goblins and Golfers. The spookiest game of mini-golf you will likely ever play is happening at Nine Below.

The indoor mini-golf destination on Milwaukee's East Side features 13 horrifying holes of Halloween-themed putt-putt. From the floor to the ceiling, the entire space is transformed into a haunted house. Each hole has a different theme from creepy clowns to Camp Crystal Lake to Krampus and more. On certain nights, you will even see monsters and zombies roaming the course.

It costs $20 per player during non-peak hours and $30 per player during peak hours. They also offer spooky snacks and cocktail concoctions. Normally, Nine Below is a reservation-only business, but for haunted mini-golf is first-come first-serve.

The course is open Thurdays through Sundays starting September 19 and going through November 2. The haunted course will also be open on October 29 and 30. It's ages 10 and up since the decorations tend to be a little scarier, but don't worry it's not like The Hill Has Eyes.

Watch the videos above to see what it looks like to play spooky mini-golf.



