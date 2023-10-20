Spooky things happening in Milwaukee Tonight: Haunted mini-golf at Nine Below

MILWAUKEE — It may not be a dark and stormy night, but it is gloomy enough for our purposes. Here is a look at some spooky things happening in Milwaukee this Thursday evening.

You can head on over to the Milwaukee Zoo for a Halloween party called Boo at the Zoo. Kids can walk along a trick-or-treat trail, enjoy pumpkin carving demos, and of course, check out the animals. It happens until 9 p.m. every night through the weekend.

Another Halloween tradition kicks off at the Wehr Nature Center. Halloween Haunts is a walking trail through the woods with the path lit up by hundreds of jack-o-lanterns. You will find lots of spooky surprises along the way.

Meanwhile, there is a chance for you to learn about Milwaukee history with an after-dark tour through Forest Home Cemetery. Actors are playing some of the cemetery's famous residents. They do this every night through Sunday.

Another haunted experience kicked off Thursday evening. Good thing our James Groh isn't afraid of ghosts! He joined us live at Nine Below for some haunted mini-golf. Watch the videos at the top of this article for more.

